The makers of Baahubali 2 (Bahubali 2): The Conclusion have released the motion poster on Saturday, February 25, and it will make your jaw drop. The recent update is that director SS Rajamouli has revealed the details of when the trailer of Prabhas-starrer will be released.

According to DNA, Rajamouli has revealed in an interview that the trailer will be out mid-March and they are planning to have a grand launch event for the same as well. After Baahubali 2's poster and motion poster, the fans will be soon treated with the much-awaited trailer of this year.

The movie is not only popular among the South fans, but also has won hearts in North. A few days ago, Karan Johar, who has bought its Hindi rights, has released the poster. It has been shared on social media on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and has received a huge response from all quarters.

Now, the motion poster is creating excitement among the fans. In the motion poster, Prabhas has kept one foot on an elephant's trunk like a daredevil. Amid chants of "Bhali Bhali Bhali Raa Bhali... Saahore Baahubali..", the poster zooms out of a monument to show Amarendra Baahubali standing courageously on the trunk of an elephant.

Take a look at the motion poster here:

Slated to be released on April 28, Baahubali 2 also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nasser and Sathyaraj. Now, fans will soon learn the truth of why Kattappa killed Baahubali.