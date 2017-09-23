The game is not over yet for Baahubali! The two-part film series, which showed the true potential of the Indian market to the world, is likely to continue its juggernaut at the box office.

If the latest buzz in the industry is to be believed, the movies will appear before the audience again. This time, the makers will combine the two instalments into one film.

The run-time of the Baahubali films comes close to six hours, and the makers might edited out some parts to bring down the length of the multilingual film. There are also rumours that DVDs of the combined version would be released later.

The first instalment was released in July 2015 and had grossed Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office. This was one of the highest-grossing movies of all time two years ago.

The second instalment was released in April 2017 and has so far done close to three times as much business as its predecessor. Baahubali 2 has minted Rs 1,706.5 crore in 140 days. It is likely to be released in China and a few other countries in the coming months.

This box office numbers speak volumes of the success story of the film.

Trade experts are hoping that Baahubali 2 would set the China box office on fire, thereby achieving the unimaginable Rs 2,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

SS Rajamouli's creation stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, while Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia are in the female leads.