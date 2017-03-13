The makers of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) are said to have planned a grand audio release function on March 26 and director SS Rajamouli is busy with arrangements for the launch event.

The fans of the Baahubali film series are eagerly waiting to listen to the songs of the second instalment. The makers of Baahubali 2 recently revealed the date of its trailer launch, which is set for March 16. But they have not made any official announcement about its audio release function.

If we are to go by the buzz on social media, the audio launch of Baahubali 2 will be held at the Ramoji Rao City, Hyderabad, on March 26, 33 days ahead of its release in theatres. The buzz also claims that SS Rajamouli is busy with the preparations.

Shreyas Sriniwaas, who is the chairman of Shreyas Group, tweeted some photos featuring SS Rajamoul, his wife Rama and other members of the film unit taking a look at the arrangements for the event at Ramoji Film City. The producer of Eerojullo and Venkatapuram also wrote: "#baahubali 2 audio release ground work started today at #ramoji film city #Audio launch on #march 26th.

Baahubali 2 is a sequel to blockbuster epic historical fiction film Baahubali: The Beginning. The movie features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Ace music director MM Keeravani, who scored music for the prequel, has composed tunes for the second instalment too.