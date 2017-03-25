The stage is getting ready for the audio launch of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. The makers of the movie have planned a series of events to unveil the different versions of the album. Among the four languages, the Telugu version of the album will hit the stores first. It will be launched on Sunday, March 26, in Hyderabad.

It will be followed by the Tamil version, which will be launched on April 9. The latest news about the Kollywood version of Baahubali 2 is that Rajinikanth has been brought on board to reveal the songs formally in Chennai.

Rajinikanth is said to have agreed to attend the event, and by doing this he is reportedly returning a favour to Rajamouli, who was the guest at the audio launch of the Tamil superstar's Lingaa in Hyderabad. Apart from Rajini, Ilayathalapathy Vijay is also expected to attend the event.

The audio rights of Baahubali 2 have been acquired by Lahari Recording Company. It has reportedly shelled out a record Rs 4.5 crore for the rights of the four versions.

MM Keeravani has composed the music for the movie. While the first instalment had eight tracks, it has to be seen how many songs will be the part of the latest album.

The upcoming movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The first part of Baahubali remains the biggest hit at the South Indian box office. Hence, huge expectations are centred on its second instalment.