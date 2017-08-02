Baahubali 2 actor Rana Daggubati's No 1 Yaari With Rana, which is aired on Gemini TV, has received more impressions than Jr NTR's Bigg Boss Telugu, which is telecast on Star Maa.

No 1 Yaari With Rana and Bigg Boss Telugu, which are the two popular Telugu TV shows, mark the debut of Rana Daggubati and Jr NTR, respectively, on the small screen. A massive hype was created around the Star Maa reality show but when compared to the Gemini talk show, Rana's show fared well.

The data of week 29 shows that No 1 Yaari With Rana went on to become more popular than Bigg Boss Telugu. Rana Daggubati's debut TV show has received 7,641,000 impressions in the last week and grabbed the second position in the chart of the popular Telugu TV programs, according to BARC India.

It is not yet known the number of impressions received by Bigg Boss Telugu in the last week. But the Jr NTR-hosted TV show has failed to make it to the chart of the top five popular Telugu TV programs. However, Star Maa's serial Kumkuma Puvvu has got 8,414,000 impressions in the last week and topped the chart.

Star Maa was in the third place in the list of top five Telugu channels in the 27th week. The launch of Bigg Boss Telugu helped the TV channel to land in the top spot in the 28th week. The TV channel has continued to rule the charts in the 29th week too, pushing down Gemini TV and ETV Telugu. It has got 567,840,000 impressions in the week, as per BARC India report.

However, No 1 Yaari With Rana is a talk show, where host Rana Daggubati will be seen interacting with a celebrity. The show first went on air on June 25 and it will be telecast from 8:30pm to 9:30 pm on every Sunday. Naga Chaitanya, Sumanth, Akhil Akkineni, Nikhil Siddartha, Chandoo Mondeti, Raj Tarun, SS Rajamouli, his son SS Karthikeya, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have already appeared on this show.

The fourth episode of No. 1 Yaari With Rana, which was telecast on July 16, registered 9.1 TRP ratings and emerged as the No.1 Telugu talk show. Rana Daggubati‏ had tweeted on July 20: "Alright now this is really cool!! Thank you all for watching me on multiple platforms!! Will do my best to keep entertaining you!!"

On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu, which was first telecast on July 16, is aired on Star Maa from 9.30 to 10.30 between Monday to Friday and from 9.00 pm to 10.00 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Its launch episode registered 16.18 TRP ratings and set a new record in the small screen industry.