Baahubali 2 actor Rana Daggubati has set a new benchmark in movie promotions by creating world's first 3D Augmented Reality (AR) motion poster for his next film Nene Raju Nene Mantri (NRNM).

The 3D AR motion poster is the first-ever used in movie promotions in the world of cinema. The posters, which feature the lead characters Jogendra (Rana Daggubati) and Radha (Kajal Aggarwal), introduce Appstar, which is a light-weight immersive Smartphone application.

"All one need to do is scan the barcode on the poster and download the app to see Rana and Kajal come alive on their Smartphone, right in front of them, even giving them an opportunity to take a selfie instantaneously. At a time, 10 people can enjoy the experience. This can be experienced through downloadable 'Appstar' an Android and iOS app as well as through AR Poster (standee) placed in over 700 theatres," reads a statement released by the makers.

John Paoletto, the Head of Design Avantari, is the creator of this AR for Nenu Raju Nene Mantri. "It's a completely new experience for the movie audience and we are hopeful it will be equally exciting for everyone around the world. And their favourite stars alluring presence in AR is absolutely fuller on camera as much as in real life," he said.

Suresh Babu, who is producing the film under the banner Suresh Productions, is leaving no stone unturned to make Nenu Raju Nene Mantri another blockbuster success for his son Rana Daggubati after Baahubali. "This application is a nice way to introduce Augmented Reality to the masses; AR has a lot of benefits in education, entertainment, gaming and marketing," the producer said.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a political thriller film written and directed by Teja. Suresh Daggubati is jointly producing the movie with CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy. Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa are playing the lead roles, while Nassar, Navadeep and Ashutosh Rana appear in the supporting cast of the movie, which has the music of Anup Ruben.