Rebel star Prabhas, who is basking in the success of Baahubali 2, is finally back in action after a two-and-half-month break. He has started shooting for his next movie Saaho.

Saaho is a big-ticket multilingual movie which is being made on a whopping budget. The makers of the film have reportedly spent Rs 5 crore on erecting a special set at a studio in Hyderabad. Prabhas has joined the film unit today and started shooting for the movie in this specially-erected set.

"He has finally joined the sets of Saaho from today. He will shoot non-stop for the next three weeks. He is quite excited because he is returning to a film set after a long gap and will get to shoot for something different in a long time," IANS quoted a source from the team of Saaho.

Saaho is an action thriller and Run Raja Run fame Sujeeth has written the script for the movie. The makers of the movie have kept the details of Prabhas' role in the movie under wraps. The actor, who played a warrior king in Baahubali, will be seen in a rugged and handsome avatar in Saaho.

Several speculations were made on who would play the female lead in Saaho and the makers put an end to them by announcing Shraddha Kapoor's name earlier this week. The Bollywood actress is all excited to work with Prabhas in the film. She tweeted August 16: "So so excited to be a part of the 'Saaho' team & to be working with Prabhas!!! Woohoo ‍♀️❤️"

Saaho is produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod under the banner UV Creations. Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy is composing the music for the film, while R Madhi handles the cinematography. Another Bollywood actor, Neil Nitin Mukesh has been roped in to play an important role in the movie, which is simultaneously being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.