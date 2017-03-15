South star Prabhas won hearts all over India with his performance in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali (Bahubali): The Beginning, which was released in Hindi as well. The actor is set to rule the box office once again with the second instalment. But the latest update is that Prabhas' marriage has been fixed.

Prabhas, who will be seen in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, will tie the knot after his movie releases, according to FactsKeeper. It has been reported that Prabhas' family has finalised a bride for him and the duo will soon get hitched.

However, neither the actor nor any family member has confirmed the wedding news. But if it's true then many hearts will be broken. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Baahubali 2, which is slated to hit theatres on April 28.

The makers are set to release the trailer on March 16. Director Rajamouli recently unveiled a pre-look of the trailer, and it featured Prabhas in his revengeful avatar. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj.

The multilingual movie created history with its box office collection and was appreciated in all the four languages. Filmmaker Karan Johar bought the Hindi rights and now, mass Bollywood followers are also eagerly waiting to know "Why Katappa killed Baahubali?"