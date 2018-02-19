It is good to be confident, but the Baaghi makers seem to have hit new levels of it. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have announced Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff even before a single teaser of the second installment was released.

Drumrolls ??

Our excitement level has just tripled! We are thrilled to share the 3rd instalment of #SajidNadiadwala’s Baaghi franchise starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas#Baaghi3 @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/ijYdyIqbVs — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 19, 2018

Set to hit the screens on March 30, Baaghi 2 is still in the shooting phase, and the makers have decided on a third installment as well. Tiger will be back in Baaghi 3, but who will be his heroine?

The first installment featured Shraddha Kapoor, the second one has Tiger's rumored girlfriend Disha Patani, and now the third part has been announced. Will it be a newcomer opposite Tiger or will his ladylove return to the franchise?

Hopefully, Baaghi makers will wait till the second installment hits the theaters to announce the heroine. According to our assumption, Disha has the highest chance to bag Baaghi 3.

Firstly, she is the lead actor's rumored girlfriend, and secondly, their chemistry looks amazing on screen.

Apart from the heroine, we are more curious to know what higher level action will be there in Baaghi 3. Tiger has blown our minds with his stunts in the first installment itself, and a few leaked videos have already shown the amazing action sequences from the Baaghi 2.

In January 2018, Tiger Shroff was spotted shooting for a high-flying action and chase sequence in the narrow lanes of Goa, and surprised his fans with his superlative abilities.

Tiger is one rare phenomenon who continues to defy gravity when it comes to pulling off daredevil stunts on screen. And as director Ahmed Khan was quite aware of Tiger's potential, he decided to put his abilities to test while shooting for the breathtaking chase sequence.

The video of the sequence went viral. It also had a scene where Tiger puts a "jaimala" around Disha's neck. The small clip showed the beautiful chemistry between the two lead actors of Baaghi 2.