The trailer of Tiger Shroff's next film Baaghi 2 is out, and has got a positive response from most viewers. The actor's action skills, coupled with his chiseled body, are the USP of the trailer.

The Baaghi 2 trailer is filled with high-octane action sequences, with a slight glimpse of Tiger's romance with Disha Patani. Tiger and Disha's romance is restricted to just the first 13 seconds of the trailer, and the rest of the 2-minute 45-second video is all about action, action and action.

Although the trailer of the film is quite entertaining, thanks to Tiger's high-flying kicks and punches, the makers have apparently revealed too much in it. Almost the entire story has been revealed in the trailer itself, leaving very little for the audience to be inquisitive about.

The trailer shows that Tiger, an Army officer, and Disha wanted to get married but a tragedy struck their love story. Later, some goons kidnap Disha's little sister. Disha requests Tiger to help in bringing back the little girl, and then starts all the action.

Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, and Prateik Babbar play the antagonists, and their characters seem to be quite interesting. Disha, who is seen sporting a girl-next-door look in the film, does not have much to do in the trailer.

While the initial part of the video shows Tiger wreaking havoc with his kicks and punches, he is also seen causing a lot of bloodshed with guns and bombs in the trailer. It is all in all completely Tiger's show, and his action skills are truly impressive.

People have been praising Tiger and the Baaghi 2 trailer on social media. Predicting it to be a box office hit, fans have been going gaga over the actor's badass avatar. However, one thing that makes it monotonous is the fact that Tiger has been doing the same kind of roles in almost all his movies.

Right from his debut film Heropanti, followed by Baaghi and Munna Michael, Tiger has been about just action, dance and six-pack abs. Only A Flying Jatt was an exception as it was a super-hero film.

Tiger has not yet been seen taking up any challenging roles in terms of acting. However, it will be unfair to judge the acting quotient of Baaghi 2 from just the trailer. Considering the fact that Tiger's USP is his action skills, it is acceptable to see him sticking to the same genre as he had witnessed success in it.

Coming back to the Baaghi 2 trailer, it gives a feeling that the film's action will keep you glued to the seat, but we wish the makers had not revealed so much in the trailer.

Watch Baaghi 2 trailer here: