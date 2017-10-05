Tiger Shroff, who is currently prepping hard for the sequel of his 2016 hit film Baaghi, has shared a picture of him working out in a gym flaunting his chiselled back that will make every girl go weak in the knees.

Taking the hotness quotient to another level altogether, Tiger was seen showcasing his lean muscular back in the picture after a workout session. The energetic actor is also seen sporting his cool new hairdo which he was camouflaging it with a beanie for some time now.

In the first instalment, Tiger was seen in a rebellious avatar kicking the butts of the bad guys along with his onscreen lady love played by Shraddha Kapoor. But now the actor has decided to take his acting talent a notch higher where he will be seen playing the role of father to a 7-year-old girl in the second instalment, as per the Bollywood Hungama reports.

In Baaghi 2, Tiger will be teaming up with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani for the first time on screen. Earlier, the two alleged lovebirds were seen together in a music video Befikra where they showcased their lovely chemistry.

Apart from Tiger and Disha, the Aligarh actor Manoj Bajpayee has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film.

Tiger is also in news for his collaboration with his idol Hrithik Roshan for Yash Raj Film's upcoming project.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 is slated to release on April 27, 2018.