Bollywood couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are set to appear in a movie together for the first time. While we are excited about their collaboration, there is one more popular and talented actor who is set to add charm in the movie.

He is Bollywood's asset Manoj Bajpayee, who has never failed to entertain us. "Manoj really liked the script. He is also very fond of the casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, and director Ahmed Khan, who he has known him for many years," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

"Ahmed had choreographed him in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya. He will start shooting for the film soon," the source added. Sajid Nadiadwala's spokesperson also confirmed the news to Deccan Chronicle.

Also read: Tiger Shroff's look from Baaghi 2 revealed?

Isn't it exciting? Blockbuster is written all over the movie now. Disha has already stolen hearts after her performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Tiger is Bollywood's one of the best dancers and action heroes.

The first instalment, Baaghi, was a hit and it starred Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. And now, people have a lot of expectations from Baaghi 2. One of the reasons is Disha and Tiger's alleged affair.

While Disha has hesitated to speak about her personal life and Tiger Shroff, the actor has always given hints about their relationship.

Tiger recently confessed his love for Disha. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor had said: "Frankly, I've not bothered to clarify and I don't read the [news] papers much. But yes, I really enjoy my time with her [Disha] whenever we get to spend some time."

"She's a great person and I can relate to her [in many ways] because she's very much like me in the sense that she's not the social kind and is very into herself. She's sort of an introvert just like me and is here to work."