Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumored to be dating each other, but the actress has called him "bhai" (brother) in an Instagram post.

Tiger and his rumored lady love Disha have been busy promoting their upcoming movie Baaghi 2. While sharing a moment from one such promotional activities, Disha called the actor "bhai".

The actress shared a picture on Instagram story that has Tiger and herself standing together at a promotional event. The gorgeous diva wore a tank-top with a loose formal pant that has black and white stripes on it. Tiger sported a very casual look.

Both of them looked adorable together in the picture. To add a lighter tone, she added a text on the image that read "bhai bhai".

Disha apparently tried to highlight their chemistry in the picture but in a different manner. By using the terms "bhai bhai", she apparently suggested that the two shared the frame like two brothers. Of course, it was shared in jest.

While their rumored affair has been the talk of the town for a long time now, they have never accepted being in a relationship. Some also believe that the buzz around Disha and Tiger's rumored relationship was deliberately created to create a hype around Baaghi 2. Even Tiger's recent statement suggests it was a publicity gimmick.

"Yes, our relationship has been under the limelight but just because I'm taking a girl out for lunch or dinner doesn't mean that we are dating. (Shrugs nonchalantly) I'm used to such talk now. It helps create a buzz around our film. She is a sincere, hardworking girl with her head on her shoulders and no tantrums. She wants to do her best and is a great friend. We have a comfortable rapport which flowed through the scenes naturally," Tiger was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.