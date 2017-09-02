Baadshaho starring Ajay Devgn opened on a good note at the domestic box office on its first day.

Released in around 2800 screens across the country, the film that boosts of an ensemble cast – Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal – witnessed a 20 percent opening in the morning shows, though its business took a jump towards the evening shows.

The Milan Luthria-directed period heist action thriller film collected Rs 12.03 crore nett at the domestic market on its first day. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Baadshaho starts on a SOLID NOTE... Fri ₹ 12.03 cr. India biz... Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun."

It has become Ajay's third biggest opener after Singham Returns (Rs 32.09 crore nett) and Bol Bachchan (Rs12.10 crore nett).

With this flying start, Baadshaho is expected to grow stronger in the first weekend.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that clashed with Baadshaho, witnessed a poor response at the Indian box office on its opening day.

As per Adarsh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan has made a business of Rs 2.71 crore nett at the Indian box office on its day 1. "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri ₹ 2.71 cr. India biz... Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun," he tweeted.

The comedy drama is expected to witness growth over the weekend, although it might not manage to collect a good figure.

Interestingly, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan has beaten Ayushmann's last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi (released on August 18) that raked in Rs 2.42 crore nett on its first day.