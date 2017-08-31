Multi-starrer Baadshaho is all set to be released on September 1 in India. While there is considerable amount of hype around the film, some reviews on Baadshaho are already out.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, Baadshaho is an action thriller, with some touch of romance.

Set on the backdrop of the Emergency, the film revolves around a treasure, which Ajay's character and his team try to steal, while Vidyut's character will stand as a big obstacle for them.

Some of the critics have already watched Baadshaho, and have come up with their reviews. While some critics have appreciated the Milan Luthria's directorial for its action sequences and called it complete entertainer, some others opined that it is an average film with a poor climax.

The trailer of the film had suggested that the movie will have some high octane action sequences. Also, Ajay and Ileana's hot romance is also being talked about. Some people on social media are however, slamming the movie left, right and centre, calling it a disaster.

Check some of the Baadshaho reviews here:

Newsfolo: Story and screenplay of the film by Rajat Kapoor is very thrilling and provides the adrenaline that this kind of film needs. Milan Luthria's direction was marvelous as he exactly knows how to keep a balance between the story and commercial aspects of the film. Action of the film is done very carefully and have been made sure that it is not overdosed at all. Each action sequence though stylised still has a cause behind it.

Umair Sandhu: First Review #Baadshaho from UAE ! @ajaydevgn & @emraanhashmi Jodi is Back with Another SOLID Thriller. Public will love this film. 3.5*/5*

Kamaal R Khan: I am really short of words to explain about film #Baadshaho which is a masala film n based on 100% fiction but still without a climax.

Stay tuned for some more reviews.