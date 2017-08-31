Baadshaho, which boasts of an ensembled cast comprising of Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta, opened on Friday, September 1. The movie has received mixed reviews and ratings from audience across the world.

Baadshaho is an action drama set in the backdrop of the Emergency in 1975. It tells the story of six people who fight against army during the period. Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra play key roles in the film.

Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn not angry at Kapil but unlikely to return on show

The high-octane action sequences managed to keep the audience hooked. The foot-tapping numbers Piya More, Socha Hai Maine and Mere Rashke Qamar, which is the recreated version of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's original song, added charm to the film. Many also lauded the performances of the stars.

Baadshaho marks the reunion of director Milan Luthria and Ajay Devgn after a gap of 7 years. They had last worked together in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai in 2010. The director-actor duo had also teamed up for Kachche Dhaage and Chori Chori in 1999 and 2003, respectively.

The film is clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan at the box office.

Check out some viewers' verdict on Baadshaho shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Ajay-Ileana-Esha's movie review by the audience:

SOHAIL KHAN‏: "#Baadshaho Review!!

Paisa Vasool masala film. @ajaydevgn is just outstanding as Bhawani. Action stunts are just mindblowing!!"

Stay tuned for more updates.