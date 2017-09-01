RATING: 3

MOVIE: Baadshaho

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra

DIRECTOR: Milan Luthria

Genre: Action thriller

Baadshaho is the second movie released after Indu Sarkar with 1975 Emergency as the backdrop. But Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer is an out and out action thriller and doesn't discuss politics. However, the climax of the movie disappoints.

STORYLINE

A gorgeous queen in Rajasthan Geetanjali (Ileana D'Cruz) develops animosity with a powerful politician Sanjeev (Priyanshu Chatterjee) after the lady very arrogantly rejects his lustful offer. (Although the makers of the movie may deny, Sanjeev's character is clearly based on late Sanjay Gandhi, which might not go down well with the Gandhi family and the Congress party).

Taking advantage of the Emergency period, Sanjeev decides to teach Geetanjali a lesson and puts her behind the bars, and makes arrangements to steal her hidden treasure as well. Bhawani Singh (Ajay Devgn) is Geetanjali's most trusted bodyguard, who soon becomes her lover too.

In this troubled situation, the royal lady somehow manages to get hold of Bhawani, and tasks him to get back the treasure before it reaches the hands of Sanjeev. Meanwhile, Army officer Seher (Vidyut Jammwal) is given the charge of transporting the huge stock of gold from Rajasthan to Sanjeev in New Delhi.

This is where all the action and thrill begins. Ajay teams up with his trusted friends Dalia (Emraan Hashmi) and Tikla (Sanjay Mishra), and also Geetanjali's close aid Sanjana (Esha Gupta) to snatch away the gold on its way to New Delhi. However, the task turns out to be much hard and dangerous than they thought as many twists and turns await them.

PERFORMANCES

Ajay Devgn has proved his prowess in action roles many a time in the past, and he pulls it off in Baadshaho too. Known for speaking more with his eyes than words, Ajay portrays the strong character pretty well. Emraan's role of a cunning womaniser seems to be tailor-made for him. He adds much spark to the plot with his Romeo-style antics.

However, it is Ileana, who hogs much attention with her performance. This appears to be her most significant onscreen presence, and she certainly doesn't disappoint. Vidyut too holds a powerful presence in the movie and shines brightly.

Sanjay, who is one of those many underrated Bollywood actors, delivers some funny one-liners and is a delight to watch. Esha does not have much to do in the movie.

POSITIVES

The best aspects of Baadshaho are the action sequences and the twists that unfold as the film progresses. The movie hardly gets monotonous at any point, and is a good mix of love, revenge and action. Thankfully, there are not many songs, which could spoil the momentum of the film. All the stars performed well in the film.

NEGATIVES

The fight sequence at the climax is too dragged, and also the ending is vague. The director should have made the climax a little clear, rather than leaving the audience guessing. Also, there are a number of sequences in the film that do not hold logically. The movie does not impress much in terms of cinematography either.

VERDICT

Overall, Baadshaho is an entertaining action thriller, with some unexpected twists, but the climax will leave you disappointed.