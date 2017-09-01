In a shocking incident, Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho was leaked online right on the day of its release. A number of torrent sites have uploaded pirated version of the full movie online.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, Baadshaho is an action thriller set on the backdrop of the 1975 Emergency. While the movie opened with a decent occupancy, the full movie has now been leaked online.

Multiple torrent sites have uploaded the full movie with the option for its users to download it for free or watch it online at their convenience. While some of the pirated versions of the film are of poor quality, some sites even have HD rips of the movie.

This news will come as a shocker for the producers of Baadshaho, as the full movie being leaked online right on the day of its official release is a rare thing. What will further irk them is some people sharing links on social media saying that the movie has been leaked online.

Baadshaho has received positive response from the audience on its opening day. The film was expected to rake in the moolah over the first week, but given the fact that the full movie is already available online for free download, its collections may be badly affected.

Piracy has always been a big menace for Bollywood. However, it is possibly at its worst these days, when almost all movies get leaked online just a day or so of release.

Baadshaho has had it especially hard, because hardly any other film has been made available on the internet on the first day of its official release.

And yet, that is nothing compared to films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Great Grand Masti and most recently Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which were leaked online even before their release!