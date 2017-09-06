Baadshaho's impressive run continues at the domestic box office. The film has made a decent business on the fifth day and is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Starring an ensemble cast comprising of Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'cruz, Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi, the film collected Rs 6.12 crore at the domestic market on Tuesday. The five-day total Indian box office collection record of Baadshaho now stands at Rs 56.24 crore nett while its domestic gross total is Rs 78.11 crore.

Read: Baadshaho movie review, rating by audience

Meanwhile, in the overseas market, Baadshaho registered Rs 9.08 crore gross, Bollywood Hungama reported. In North America (USA and Canada) the film collected Rs 1.71 crore, while in UAE and UK the movie did a business of Rs 5.61 crore and Rs 0.65 crore, respectively. In Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and other parts of the world, the film made a collective business of Rs 1.11 crore (approximate). The overseas figures are available until September 3.

The total worldwide box collection of Baadshaho stands at about Rs 87.19 crore gross [Rs 78.11 crore (domestic) and Rs 9.08 crore (overseas)].

The Milan Luthria-directed period heist film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide box office in the next couple of days.

Baadshaho is an action drama set in the backdrop of the Emergency in1975. The movie marks the reunion of director Luthria and Ajay after seven years.