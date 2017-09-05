Baadshaho has been witnessing a stupendous run at domestic box office: It has collected a decent amount on its fourth day. It has also managed to cross the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic market.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Baadshaho did Rs 6.82 crore business at the Indian box office on its first Monday (Day 4). The day-wise breakup of the film is: Rs 12.60 crore (Friday), Rs 15.60 crore (Saturday), Rs 15.10 crore (Sunday) and Rs 6.82 crore (Monday).

With this, the total domestic box office collection record of the Ajay Devgn-starrer now stands at Rs 50.12 crore nett. "#Baadshaho crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr. Total: ₹ 50.12 cr. India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

The film, which boasts of an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta, might just have ended the dry spell at the box office, given that 2017 didn't see many box office hits.

Even Salman Khan's Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to bring in good numbers.

Meanwhile, with the Milan Luthria-directed period heist film having crossed a significant milestone it just four days, it remains to be seen if the action-thriller manages to enter the Rs 100-crore club by the end of its second weekend.

Baadshaho is an action drama set in the backdrop of the Emergency in 1975. It tells the story of six people who fight against the Army during the period. It marks the reunion of director Luthria and Ajay after a gap of seven years.