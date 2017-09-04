Ajay Devgn's latest release Baadshaho recorded a wonderful collection at the box office on the first weekend. The multi-starrer movie witnessed a jump in the business on Saturday and Sunday.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho had collected Rs 12.03 crore nett on the opening day at the domestic market. The action thriller made huge strides on Saturday and collected Rs 15.60 crore nett.

Saturday was an Eid holiday which also helped the box office collection of the film. Baadshaho continued its impressive run at the commercial circuits on day 3 as well.

As per early estimates, Baadshaho collected Rs 16 crore nett (approximately) on Sunday, taking its 3 days Indian box office collection to over Rs 40 crore. Exact figures are yet to come.

Having released in 2,800 screens across the country, Baadshaho had a wonderful first weekend as far as box office collection is concerned. The film turned out to be one of the best opening weekend grossers of Ajay. While the movie performed well over the weekend, it will be interesting to see if it can pass the Monday test.

Baadshaho had received mixed reviews from the critics, but looks like the audience has liked the movie. With very less competition from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and positive word of mouth, the film is likely to perform well at the box office over the weekdays as well.

However, the fact that Baadshaho got leaked online right on the day of its release, is likely to affect its box office collection to some extent.