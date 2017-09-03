Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn appeared in this Friday release, Baadshaho, alongside a big starcast. The film opened on a good note, but has received mixed response from the audience and the critics.

Released in around 2,800 screens across the country, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles.

Baadshaho's business took a leap in the evening shows and collected Rs 12.03 crore on the first day at the box office. The second day witnessed a wonderful growth, may be due to Eid holiday. Baadshaho earned over Rs 16 crore on Day 2 and thus, the Saturday collection surpassed Rs 25 crore at the box office.

The Milan Luthria directorial is an action drama set in the backdrop of the Emergency in 1975. It tells the story of six people who fought against army during the period.

While the high octane action sequence managed to keep the audience hooked, Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi's sexy item number – Piya More – set the mercury soaring in theatres.

Baadshaho marks the reunion of director Milan Luthria and Ajay Devgn after a gap of seven years. They had last worked together in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai in 2010. In fact, it is also a reunion of Ajay and Emraan.

Though the film clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Baadshaho managed to do a good business on its first day. The movie is Ajay's third biggest opener after Singham Returns (Rs 32.09 crore net) and Bol Bachchan (Rs12.10 crore net).

Unfortunately, the full movie has become the victim of piracy and got leaked online. It will surely affect its trade.

Will Baadshaho be able to do wonders at the box office? Share your views in the comments section.