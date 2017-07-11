Esha Gupta has many a times flaunted her sexy avatar on the big screen, but the actress has taken it to a whole new level in her latest Instagram video.

Esha is seen raising the temperature in a range of lacy lingerie, and her oomph factor will surely blow your mind. It appears to be a sneak peek into a sizzling photoshoot. Although it is just a teaser of the shoot, it is so hot that it will make you crave for the whole video, which will be released soon.

The video has now been going viral on the Internet as fans simply cannot have enough of it. She was last seen in the movie Commando 2, and is now all set to appear in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Baadshaho.

Apart from Ajay and Esha, Baadshaho also features Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D'Cruz. Directed by Milan Luthria, the movie is set against the backdrop of the Emergency in 1970.

The trailer of the movie suggested that it will be full of some high-octane action sequences. Nevertheless, right now Esha is grabbing more attention for her latest teaser video than her upcoming movie. Watch it here: