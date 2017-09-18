Ajay Devgn, who has been doing a lot of action films of late, will soon return to the comedy genre with Golmaal 4.

According to reports, the actor is teaming up with Tabu for an untitled rom-com which will hit theatres for Dussehra next year.

The film also stars a younger female actress whose name is yet to be announced. Ajay and Tabu had earlier worked together in films like Drishyam, Vijaypath and Takshak.

Confirming the news, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "The Ajay Devgn rom-com film is not titled yet... Costars Tabu and one more actress... Akiv Ali, a well known editor, directs the film." He also added, "Ajay Devgn returns to rom-com genre in Dussehra 2018: 19 Oct 2018... Film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg..."

Talking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar told Indian Express: "We're delighted to be presenting Luv Films' next with Ajay Devgn. This not only strengthens our film slate for the upcoming year but also our commitment to keep entertaining the global Indian audience."

Co-producer Ankur Garg added that considering Ajay's stardom and his box office successes during festive occasions and national holidays, they decided to release the movie during Dussehra.

"Given Ajay's connect with the family audience and a great track record of his movies' Box Office performance during festive occasions or national holidays, we find Dussehra to be an ideal time to treat the audience with our film."

The rom-com will mark the debut of famous editor Akiv Ali as director. Ajay is currently basking in the success of Baadshaho, which released on September 1.