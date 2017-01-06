From Akshay Kumar being the Padman to Aditya Roy Kapur on his relationship status, Bollywood is full of gossips and news at the moment. Take a look at the recent buzz here:

Akshay Kumar is Twinkle Khanna's Padman

In December, Twinkle Khanna launched her production company Mrs Funnybones Movies and her first film is Padman. R Balki has recently confirmed to Hindustan Times the report of Akshay Kumar starring as the main lead in the movie. Earlier, reports suggested that Akshay will not play the lead character which is inspired by Arunachalam Muruganantham, the real-life hero from Tamil Nadu who is known as 'India's Menstruation Man'.

Deepika Padukone not promoting xXx3 on popular TV shows

Fans are eagerly waiting for Deepika Padukone's Hollywood film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which will hit the screens on January 25. However, Deepika, who turned 31 on Thursday (Jan 5), did not promote the films on many popular TV shows, as many actors often do. She promoted her movie on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss but ignored other popular shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Koffee With Karan 5 though both the shows' hosts are her close friends.

Aditya Roy Kapur talks about his relationship with Katrina Kaif

Too much has been said and done about alleged affair between Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur. Recently, the OK Jaanu actor has opened up regarding the issue. "Sometimes, you go for dinner with a friend and things get blown out of proportion - that's ridiculous. It's like you can't go to a friend's house without being linked to her (Katrina). I don't want to overthink and stop interacting with people because of this. After a while, you stop worrying about the repercussions and let people make their own assumptions," Aditya told the Bombay Times.

Padmavati team gives Rs 23 lakh to the deceased worker's family

Mahesh, one of the painters on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati met a fatal accident on December 25. Despite working under safety measures, he fell from a height of 5 feet on his back. According to a source from the Padmavati team, Bhansali Productions has handed over Rs 23 lakh as compensation to the late man's family, Bollywood Life reported.

SRK's Raees breaks record before release

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Raees will be released on January 25 but it has made records even before its release. Raees's trailer, which was launched across nine cities in India on December 7, set its first benchmark by hitting a whopping 20 million views on Youtube within just 24 hours of its release. In fact, it went on to become Bollywood's most-liked trailer by garnering nearly half a million raised thumbs (445k likes).