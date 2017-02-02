Sony Music, the audio rights holder of Mani Ratnam's forthcoming movie Kaatru Veliyidai, had released a teaser of Azhagiye song from the movie on Wednesday, February 1. It met with fantastic reviews, paving way for the makers to unveil the lyrical video of the track.

Well, the complete lyrical video of Azhagiye song in Kaatru Veliyidai will be out at 6 pm on Thursday. "For all those who've been asking! #Azhagiye & #Hamsaro lyric videos will be out today at 6:00 PM. @arrahman @Karthi_Offl @aditiraohydari, [sic]" Sony South Music tweeted.

It is a number crooned by AR Rahman, Arjun Chandy, Haricharan and Jonita Gandhi. The song teaser has already mesmerised the viewers, who are curiously awaiting the release of the complete song. The Tamil track has created waves on YouTube and the film's female lead Aditi Rao Hydari's tweet confirms it, "Trending at #1 on @YouTube. love you peeps! #Azhagiye #kaatruveliyidai Karthiiiiiii! @Karthi_Offl u champion wooer! http://bit.ly/AzhagiyeSongPromo ... [sic]"

Kaatru Veliyidai is written, directed and produced by Mani Ratnam. Sri Thenandal Films has acquired the Tamil Nadu rights of the flick, which has KPAC Lalitha, Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Delhi Ganesh, RJ Balaji, Harish Raj and others are in the supporting cast.

The film has Ravi Varman's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing. Mani Ratnam's favourite and two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman has composed the music, which is expected to be one of the highlights of the flick. The audio of the movie will be out in February and the movie will see the light of the day on April 7.