As many as 18 people have died so far in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh after consuming country made liquor while more than a dozen people are still struggling for their lives in various hospitals. People from the Kewathiya, Rassolpur and Odhra Salempur villages fell sick after consuming toddy on Friday, July 7.

While the police have arrested eight people so far, it has also seized around 1,000 litres of toddy.

According to the PTI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come down strongly upon the authorities leading to the suspension of three policemen – Raunapar Nadeem Ahmed, SI Santosh Kumar Singh and beat constable Shashi Kumar— and six other employees of the excise department.

One of the arrested, Pala Singh, a truck driver has confessed that that the illicit liquor was being smuggled from Haryana to Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Shahni told PTI, "We are carrying out the post-mortem of those deceased since yesterday in the adjoining areas to confirm the cause of death."

The DM has also ordered a magisterial probe.