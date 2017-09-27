Azaelia Banks is known for her messy Twitter feuds, and she has now managed to agitate Cardi B's fan following.

The 212 and Liquorice hitmaker clearly doesn't seem to be taking Cardi's number one hit Bodak Yellow topping charts that well, as she made clear on her latest Twitter rant, claiming Carbi B is "a poor man's Nicki Minaj".

Cardi has been in the news for being the first female rapper with a number one track after Lauryn Hill and for her Cinderella-esque appearance at Rihanna's Diamond Ball. Clearly, Azaelia — whose music promised quite a lot but died down eventually — seems to be bummed about it.

She posted an entire thread on Twitter that started off with: "I'm sorry. Black industry men are too hype for this Latina girl I've never seen them jump like this for remy or nicki. [sic]"

She continued, "Spinning this 'for the culture' story when they are simply letting white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women."

It didn't stop at that. She next took a dig at Charmalagne The God, saying: "Charlemagne and black men in hiphop should have gotten me, remy AND nicki a number one before they gave cardi or iggy one [sic]."

She added: "But literally white guys buy black men away from black women and it's soo cringe. [sic]"

Upon being pointed out by one faithful Cardi fan that the rapper is indeed black, Azelia fired off her rebuttal in quite a feisty manner: "She's only black when black want to include themselves in a success story. [sic]"

When fans were all up and about, bringing back Azaelia's older tweets which screamed pro-Cardi remarks, she justified them saying: "Because I thought she was going to be a Latina hottie and not a poor mans nicki. It went the other way now I'm over it [sic]". Her final dig was the tweet: "I wanted spicy Latina and she gave me poor mans nicki. [sic]"

Things did got quite heated up, but that's the norm when it comes to Banks' Twitter presence.

While her music hasn't really been making rounds or charts, she has been in the news of recent only for her Twitter feuds.

From ASAP Rocky, Lady Gaga, Iggy Azaelia and ex-One direction heartthrob Zayn Malik to the 14-year-old Disney star Skai Jackson, she has textually duelled almost everyone. While some applaud her bluntly calling out things for the way they are, most people opine that she spews unnecessary drama for attention.

Cardi had initially kept shut about the digs Banks took at her, and chose to respond to only the ocean of tweets from fellow rappers that kept pouring in, congratulating her on her succes.

However, much after Banks had stopped ranting via Twitter threads, Cardi posted a video on Instagram, of Azaelia singing and jamming to the song Bodak Yellow at a club. This song happened to be the very track Banks was shading Cardi for.

And to add the perfect bit of icing, Cardi topped it off with a cocky, witty caption. She wrote: "One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it! [sic]"

As expected, fans went crazy over the clapback and this even caused Azaelia to delete her Twitter! Safe to conclude, Cardi B just fired one of the biggest shots this year.