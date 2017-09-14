The year 2017 has given Birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana the much-needed boost to his career, with the actor scoring back-to-back hits with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (SMS) and Bareilly Ki Barfi (BKB).

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was born on September 14, 1984, in Chandigarh, has come a long way, from his career in theatres to becoming one of the more celebrated actors in Bollywood today.

Having started his career with theatres, Ayushmann Khurrana went on to conceptualise and act in several street plays and won prizes during his college days.

He forayed into the small screen industry with Channel V's PopStars in 2002 and got noticed at the age of 17.

Then onwards there is no look back for this postgraduate in Mass Communication who went on to host several TV and Radio shows. He won the Roadies 2 title at the age of 20.

Ayushmann Khurrana worked as VJ/Anchor on shows like Wassup, The Voice of Youngistaan, MTV Fully Faltoo Movies Cheque De India and Jadoo Ekbar, Roadies Hell Down Under, Fantastic 5, India's Got Talent 1 and 2, Rock on with MTV 1 and 2, MTV Roadies 7 and 8, Stripped and Grind.

He also anchored the Star Plus reality shows Amul Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Super Star Buzz and Just Dance.

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's 2012 movie Vicky Donor, which went on to became a big hit at the box office. Besides proving his acting prowess, he also won a million hearts by crooning his debut song "Pani Da Rang" for this movie.

The success of Vicky Donor flooded him with several offers. He careful chose some interesting scripts and played the hero in films Nautanki Saala (2013), Bewakoofiyaan (2014), Hawaizaada (2015), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017).

But these movies did average business and could not catapult him into stardom.

Finally, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi have given much-needed success and attention to Ayushmann Khurrana. This multi-faceted personality is now set to start shooting for director Sriram Raghavan's Shoot The Piano Player, which is slated to hit the screens in 2018.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday is celebrating his 33rd birthday and the back-to-back success, which has made him join the league of leading Bollywood actors.

They are the best gifts for him on his birthday this year. But he considers himself an ordinary man and does not throw a grand party.

Ayushmann Khurrana has for the last three months been promoting his back-to-back releases Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Hence, he says he has no special plans for the day and is spending it quietly with his family.

We, at IBTimes India, wish this talented actor a happy birthday and a bright career ahead.