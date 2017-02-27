Ayesha Takia was all over the internet recently after some photos turned viral on social media, suggesting that the actress underwent plastic surgery. While she was vehemently trolled for her new look with apparent swollen lips and fuller cheeks, Ayesha claimed that her pictures were morphed.

Ayesha denied having gone under the knife saying that some people morphed her photos. She also said that she keeps sharing her photos on Instagram and her followers know how she looks.

"Online trolling has reached a new level I guess. A handful of vicious people and gossip columns have decided to totally morph and distort my pics but the truth will prevail as I am on social media every day and shooting/out and about people can see what I really look like. And luckily I have amazing followers on Instagram who I interact with daily, so they have not believed these lies and supported me all the way," Ayesha told The Indian Express.

Ayesha also slammed the trollers with an Instagram selfie and captioned it as, "Crazzzy long arm me takin selfies! Y not lol! #StopSelfieShaming All u girls n guys who love urself enough to take ur own picture and feel good about it should be proud. Don't let anyone tell u to dim ur confidence and self love. We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF [sic]"

Ayesha was vehemently trolled on Twitter after the pictures showed her with drastic facial changes. She was even mocked saying that she tried to look like Kim Kardashian but failed. Some others had expressed shock saying that the actress has ruined her pretty face. However, Ayesha did look pretty like before on her Instagram photos, which suggest that she did not undergo any plastic surgery. Check her alleged morphed photo and her Instagram pictures here:

#ayeshatakia #highBun #berryLips #selfietime A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:29pm PST

Happy Valentine's Day to all of you❤ love and happiness ur way??? A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:48am PST