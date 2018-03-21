Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff's past has come back to haunt the Shroff family yet again. In the recent developments, Ayesha was summoned by cops in Mumbai for sharing her alleged boyfriend Sahil Khan's Call Data Records (CDR) with lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

To refresh your memory, let's rewind to what happened between Ayesha Shroff and Sahil Khan:

In July 2005, Sahil Khan's former wife Negar Khan (married in September 2004) told in an interview that he was a gay: "It all happened when Sahil joined me in Bangkok at my film shoot. He thought I'd be out shooting for the whole day but I came early and got the surprise of my life when I saw Sahil was in a compromising position with a man!"

Sahil and Jackie Shroff's wife started a production company in partnership (2009) after he split from Negar (2005) but things went downhill for the two business partners.

In mid-2009, Sahil and Ayesha were spotted together in public. Sometimes it was even with Jackie! Back then the tabloids wrote "older woman and her arm candy," as Sahil was 17 years younger than her.

November 2014: Ayesha Shroff filed a case against Sahil Khan, alleging he had cheated and never returned Rs 8 crore. Ayesha's husband Jackie Shroff also had filed a suit for injunction against Sahil and his sister Shaishta for maligning their reputation and spreading false rumours in the media.

February 2015: Sahil Khan's lawyer submitted some intimate photographs of Sahil and Ayesha to the Sessions Court on the day of his anticipatory bail hearing. According to a leading daily, Sahil also claimed that Ayesha forced him to quit his Rs 60,000-a-month IT job and controlled his life. Ayesha dumped Sahil Khan after her son Tiger made a successful debut in a film, reported TOI.

In her defence, Ayesha said it was not possible for her to have a relationship with Sahil because he was a gay man.

March 2015: Ayesha Shroff and Sahil Khan called a truce. The court ordered Sahil to apologize to the Shroff family on moral grounds for the business losses and for defaming them. Ayesha also withdrew all the cases filed against Sahil.

In April 2015, Sahil left for Spain, with the money he received from his partnership with Ayesha and reportedly tied the knot with a woman from Spain.

Later Jackie Shroff admitted while talking to a media publication: "There was a time when I didn't behave what was expected of me. I cheated too. So, when I went wrong, I have no intention of saying that what my wife did was wrong. (Hinting at Sahil Khan and Ayesha Shroff's affair).

And now in 2018, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha has been dragged yet again for illegally sourcing call detail record (CDR) of Sahil Khan.

According to Mumbai Mirror, "The two were involved in a dispute and she allegedly sourced the CDR of the actor, and handed it to her counsel Rizwan Siddiqui," said Nitin Thakare, Senior Police Inspector, Thane crime branch.

When Mirror contacted Ayesha Shroff, she said, "I don't know anything about this."

Ayesha's lawyer Rizwan is currently in custody for sourcing CDR of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's former wife.