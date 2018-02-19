Telugu movie Awe has got a fantastic response, with its collection inching closer to the Rs 10-crore mark at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. With this, actor Nani has churned out his first big hit as a producer.

Nani is probably the most successful young actor from the Telugu film industry. He made his debut as a producer with Awe, and his fans were curious about the film. Adding to this hype were its promos, which doubled the curiosity and expectations from the movie. The hype surrounding it got it decent advance booking for its opening day.

Despite clashing with Tholi Prema and Manasuku Nachindi, Awe opened to superb response on Friday and collected Rs 3.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. Many in the industry were surprised by its collection and lauded Nani's judgment of debutante director Prashanth Varma's script.

Nani's maiden production was successful in winning over viewers across the globe, and the word of mouth boosted its business on Saturday and Sunday. Awe collected Rs 9.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie missed the Rs 10-crore mark by a small margin.

Made on a small budget, Awe is estimated to have fetched Rs 6 crore from its global theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have returned Rs 4.50 crore for its distributors in three days. The film has recovered 75 percent of their investments in the opening weekend and is likely to return the remaining 25 percent with some benefits on the weekdays.

Awe has a unique script, fantastic performances by the lead actors and great production values. Nani, who has won million hearts with his acting, has now gone on to prove his capabilities as a producer in his first attempt. Celebs, critics and viewers are all praise for him for backing this project.