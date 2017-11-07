It is almost that time of the year when Hollywood gears up for various red carpet events, award ceremonies, and political jokes along with a pinch of controversy.

As the year comes to an end, Hollywood gets ready to honour its best talents through bevy of award ceremonies.

Beginning from November up to March, popular award shows including Oscar, Golden Globe, Grammy, and BAFTA are in the lineup.

If you are wondering when the big award shows will be held, we have rounded up a full list and their scheduled dates below.

November 2017

1 – British Independent Film Awards nominations announced

2 – Critics Choice Documentary Awards Show

5 – European Film Awards nominations announced

11 – AMPAS Governors Awards

16 – SAG nomination ballots open

20 – Cinema Audio Society early submissions due

21 – PGA documentary nominees announced

21 – Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced

24 – Golden Globe nomination ballots mailed out to to HFPA members

27 – nominating ballots go to Broadcast Film Critics Association voters

27 – Gotham Awards

28 – National Board of Review winners announced

29 – DGA Feature Film online nomination voting opens

30 – NYFCC winners announced

30 – AWFJ deadline for return of nominations ballots

30 – Critics Choice Film Nominations announced

December 2017

3 – AWFJ EDA Award Nominees announced

4 – Final screening date for Golden Globes

4 – Annie Award nominations announced

5 – AWFJ deadline for final voting ballots

6 – Nomination voting begin for Art Directors Guild feature film and television

7 – AFI Awards nominations announced

7 – WGA TV, New Media, Radio, News, Promo Writing, Graphic Animation noms announced

7 – Golden Globes deadline for ballots

7 – Final ballots go to BFCA/BTJA members

9 – AWFJ EDA Awards announced

9 – European Film Awards announced

10 – Critics Choice Awards

10 – British Independent Film Awards winners announced

10 – SAG nominations voting closes at 5PM PsT

11 – Golden Globes nominations announced

11 – DGA online voting for TV noms opens

14 – Cinema Audio Society nomination ballot voting begins

13 – SAG nominations announced

14 – PGA nominations poll open for motion pictures and animation features

15 – round one BAFTA nominations voting begins

18 – Golden Globes final ballots mailed

19 – SAG final voting opens

January 2018

2 – Annie Award online voting opens

2 – Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

3 – Deadline for receipt of final Golden Globe ballots from HFPA members

3 – Voting ends for Art Directors Guild nominations

3 – Cinema Audio Society nomination ballot voting ends

3 – NYFCC awards dinner

4 – WGA theatrical and documentary screenplays announced

4 – Art Directors Guild nominations announced

4 – PGA nominations polls close for motion pictures and animated motion pictures

5 – AFI Awards luncheon

5 – PGA Awards nominations announced

5 – PGA nominations for TV, animated, motion pictures and digital announced

5 – Academy Award nominations voting opens at 8AM PST

7 – Golden Globe Awards

9 – National Board of Review gala

9 – BAFTA nominations announced, People's Choice Awards

10 – Cinema Audio Society nominees announced

10 – DGA TV, Commercial and Documentary nominees announced

11 – DGA feature film and first-time feature nominations announced

12 – Academy Award nominations voting closes at 5PM PST

15 – NAACP Image Awards

19 – PGA final voting closes

20 – PGA Awards

19 – SAG final voting closes

21 – SAG Awards

23 - Annie Award final voting closes

23 – Academy Award nominations announced

26 – ACE Eddie Awards Gala

27 – Art Directors Guild Awards 28 — Grammy Awards

February 2018

1 – Cinema Audio Society final voting begins

3 – DGA Awards

3 – Annie Awards

5 – Oscar Nominees Luncheon

10 – USC Scripter Awards

11 – WGA Awards

14 – Cinema Audio Society final voting ends

18 – BAFTA Awards

20 – Academy Award final voting opens at 8AM PST

24 – 54th Annual CAS Awards

27 – Academy Award final voting closes at 5PM PST