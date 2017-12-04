Here's the exciting news for fans of Ishqbaaaz. The hit show, which has been winning hearts across the globe, has bagged an array of awards at the Asian Viewers Television Awards 2017 (AVTA 2017), which honours the best of Asian Television.

Ishqbaaaz won three awards, Best Actor, Best Actress (Surbhi Chandna) and Best Show trophies. Besides Indian TV celebrities, several Asian TV personalities attended the event.

Ishqbaaaz couple Shivaay and Anika's intimate scene goes viral [VIDEO]

Nakuul Mehta, who attended AVTA 2017 held in London, UK, announced the big win on his Instagram.

"Couldn't have been a better night at the Asian Viewers Television Awards last evening in London. We took home the Best Actor, Best Actress (@officialsurbhic ) & Best Show ( @gulenaghmakhan @karishmajain92 ) awards. This honour is literally the physical embodiment of all the love you guys have embraced our show with. Thank you & I humbly share this with the entire cast & crew of #Ishqbaaaz P.S.: Slightly longish acceptance speech but thankfully we aren't the Oscars and we don't care about the music and some things NEED to be said. #AVTA2017," he wrote on Instagram.

Nakuul and Surbhi, who play the lead roles of Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Anika Shivaay Singh Oberoi, respectively, and their onscreen chemistry are loved by millions. The couple has a huge fan base and is one of the most favourite couples on television.

In other news, Ishqbaaaz recently completed 400 episodes and it was indeed a joyous moment for the team. Producer Gul Khan had posted a video of the team's achievement on Instagram. "Interesting discussion on future of television and great interaction with the viewers but the real joy was to see you get mobbed Mr Mehta ! And it was amazing to finally catch up on a cup of coffee peacefully! It took us 400 episodes to manage time for that one cup of coffee," she captioned the post.