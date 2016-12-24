Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger's ex wife Avril Lavigne has penned an open letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he made fun of Nickelback in a promo for Jarvis, a new AI system.

Lashing out at Zuckerberg for "promoting bullying," Lavigne urged him to be responsible and more cautious with his words. "Many people use your products - some people love them and some people don't," she wrote.

"Either way, you're allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste. When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what's going on in the world today."

The Canadian singer was forced to react when Zuckerberg poked fun at Nickelback in the recent promo for Jarvis. In the video, Zuckerberg asks Jarvis to play him "some good Nickelback songs," but Jarvis replies: "I'm sorry, Mark, I can't do that. There are no good Nickelback songs."

Lavigne and Kroeger announced separation back in September 2015, after two years of marriage. They have maintained a cordial relationship since the split and have been spotted hanging out together on more than one occasion. "Through not only marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments," Lavigne said in a post on Instagram, announcing their split. "We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other."