We all know how twisted the Bollywood industry is. And a recent awkward case that happened was with Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently invited for the opening of a shopping exhibition. And later, it was discovered that actor Arjun Rampal was also invited as a chief guest for the evening.

"Jacqueline apparently refused to pose for any photographs with Arjun Rampal. Her manager insisted that Jacqueline requires only "positive publicity". It seems that Rampal's latest outing was such a massive flop that Jacqueline thought his bad luck would rub off on her," reads the report in a leading tabloid.

"She didn't want to pose with an actor who wasn't at the top of his game especially since she herself had a big film release just around the corner. Ultimately, the organisers had to ask Rampal to bow out," it added.

Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez were last seen in the film Roy that also starred Ranbir Kapoor.

While talking to a section of media, Jacqueline was asked about working with Arjun and she said: "You know of what I had seen him in his films and knew about him, I thought Arjun was a bit intimidating. He's a very intense actor who has done some intense films. But when you work with him there is so much fun on the set all the time—intelligent humour and conversation."

"The best thing was that I opened up as an actor. He would make me feel comfortable with my lines and create a relaxed atmosphere, which is something that doesn't happen with all your co-stars. But with Arjun it was different," she added.