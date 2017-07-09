Remember how Indian cricket legends Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly tore into each other last year?

Well, in June 2016, Indian cricket team got a new head coach in Anil Kumble. However, the interview process for the high-profile job, conducted by Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), was marred by controversies.

Shastri, who was among the candidates for the role, accused one of the three panelists and CAC member, Ganguly, of being "disrespectful" after the latter decided to skip the former's interview session. The World Cup-winning all-rounder, who had given his presentation via video conferencing, was irked at having been overlooked especially after his successful tenure as Team India director.

Ganguly though hit back at Shastri and said the latter should have not been enjoying his "Bangkok holiday" and instead should have chosen to be in person for the interview. And the duel did not end there as both the former cricketers kept tearing into each other.

Cut to 2017, Kumble, who reportedly had a rift with Virat Kohli, is no more the coach of India and Shastri has reapplied for the position reportedly upon the India captain's insistence. The former India captain is also being touted as the front-runner for the high-profile job despite facing competition from the likes of strong candidates Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody and Lalchand Rajput.

While the deadline for applying is on Sunday, July 9, the interview for the job, to be conducted by the CAC, was scheduled for Monday, July 10. However, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to have been fretting about another rift between Ganguly and Shastri and thus is mulling to do away with the interview, according to a report in the Times of India.

With Shastri tipped as Kohli's favourite, the governing body of cricket seems to be keen on avoiding another controversy surrounding the coaching role. Notably, the candidates, who are ready with their presentations, have not been told anything about the possible move until Saturday.

"The board members are keen that the Ganguly-Shastri spat shouldn't be repeated. No one has told those applicants on how to go about with this. The final call will be taken very soon," a source close to the developments was quoted as saying by the report.

Top brass of the BCCI is also reportedly thinking about leaving the final decision to the CAC, which apart from Ganguly also has Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. Notably, the three-member committee has already analysed the candidates' viewpoints and are likely to recommend their choice to the governing body.

The BCCI faced flak for not attempting to douse the fire in the camp, which led to Kumble's resignation. And now the cricket board is likely to draw more ire for what looks like shoddy approach in selecting the new India coach.