Thor: Ragnarok is releasing in about two months. The promotions are on a high. The cast and crew have been promoting the epic fight between The Incredible Hulk and Thor, which was teased in the trailers. But now, it looks like the Thor 3 team are planning their own version of Avengers.

While the first two trailers saw fans teasing that Marvel was forming their own "League" (fans referring to Justice League releasing a few weeks after Thor 3), Thor: Ragnarok is forming a squad called the Revengers, as against the Avengers.

In a new promo shared by Marvel, Thor informs Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), "I'm putting together a team." She responds, "This team of yours, does it got a name?"

A little embarrassed, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) looks at Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and replies, "Yeah, it's called the Re... Revengers." Obviously Valkyrie is far from being impressed by Thor's amazing creative skills. Thor quickly tackles the awkward moment proclaiming, "Well, I mean, we don't have to have a name. We could have no name."

The new promo does not reveal anything more than we already knew. Thor re-establishes the statement that he is putting together a team to fight Hela. Fans are giving short clip teases of the kind of action they can expect from the Marvel movie. A sneak peek of a shirtless Hemsworth is also teased in the clip.

The new promo debuted during Thursday's NFL regular season opener on NBC. While the team has been using quirky ways to promote the movie online, the new clip oozes of the comic timing director Taika Waititi had once teased.

Thor: Ragnarok new promo:

"He's so good and underutilized in that department. He's legitimately one of the funniest things in this film," Waititi told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

The Marvel movie is set to build up the story leading to the Avengers: Infinity War releasing next summer. The film is slated to release on November 3.