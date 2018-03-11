The Deadpool franchise is known to be unapologetic about taking digs at other superhero movies. In the first part, Ryan Reynolds unabashedly made fun of X-Men's Wolverine. And it seems like the Deadpool 2 will not restrain from criticizing other movies.

Deadpool 2 is bound to take a gibe at Avengers: Infinity War, more specifically at Thanos. Josh Brolin, who will be seen playing the Mad Titan in the Avengers movie, plays the Cable in Deadpool 2 and he recently hinted that the summer release will definitely use this connection to crack some jokes.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor confirmed that there will Thanos reference in the movie. He said that the makers have slipped in a few Thanos jokes into Cable's dialogues.

"I can't imagine there's not going to be any. [Laughs] I'll put it that way. I'm up here right now in snowy Vancouver doing reshoots for Deadpool. Given that it's a satire of all superhero movies, especially Marvel movies, how can you not?" he told the publication.

Now that's one fun ride we cannot wait to watch!

While the 50-year-old actor did not delve into details about the joke, Deadpool fans got a preview in the recent Deadpool 2 promo.

Avid followers must have noticed two digs in the hilarious trailer. First one was when CGI for Cable's arm wasn't complete, Deadpool declares, "F*ck it, I'll do it myself," in the same fashion as Thanos said at the end Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In another instance where Reynolds is seen using action figures of Deadpool and Cable, his character says he "had the stones" subtly referring to the Infinity Stones. Watch the trailer here:

While fans wait for Deadpool 2 to tickle the funny bone at the expense of Thanos, Brolin further discussed the Mad Titan's characteristics to share that fans will have this love-hate relationship with the purple villain. "You have this struggle watching him. It's this love-hate thing," he shared.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27. Deadpool 2 releases on May 18.