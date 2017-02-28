Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War directors find pleasure in teasing fans with vague images from the sets of the movie. The Russo Brothers teased fans with a picture of the trailer on day one of the Avengers sequel filming and now, the duo has shared another picture that is driving fans crazy.

With a caption-less twitter post, the image shared is sort of a netted barrier against a ray of light. But what is the barrier hiding behind the cover of the light? Is it some kind of a vault? ComicBookMovie.com speculates that it could be the same vault that fans saw Thanos retrieve the Infinity Gauntlet from during the mid-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron. And it could be possible since it looks like a micro-close up of something big and spectacular.

But fans have different theories to the tweet. In a number of tweet replies, fans went from speculating something as big as the speculated Thanos theory mentioned above to keeping it simple by stating that it could just be a close-up of a prop from the shooting set. Here's what the tweets say:

@Russo_Brothers I’m just going to pretend that’s the floor grate in Star Lord’s ship (Ego)… pic.twitter.com/7Y4Pqf2tvi — M. F. W. (@IceQueenIceni) February 27, 2017

@Russo_Brothers - Wow. The Iron Man suit budget has really gone down.. — Dr. Omega (@Doctor_Omega) February 27, 2017

@Russo_Brothers looks like a shower drain and some lights ?? — Sonny Oliver (@oliver5_sonny) February 28, 2017

While the directors drive fans crazy, another cast member has been confirmed for the film. Michael Rooker posted a picture on Instagram to confirm that he is a part of the Avengers: Infinity War. The actor will be reprising his role as Yondu. Rooker's addition indicates that all eight Guardians from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will return for the epic battle against Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to release on May 4, 2018.