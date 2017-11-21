Following the release of Thor: Ragnarok, fans are literally begging Marvel to drop a trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

Although the Russo Brothers and MCU head Kevin Feige have asked fans to wait, the curiosity is building up with every leaked photo or detail from the summer 2018 release.

Adding to the curiosity, Comicbookmovies.com reports that a possible description of the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer might have just been leaked online by a Reddit user.

The description comes days after photos from the trailer were leaked by the same user.

Also Read: Jaw-dropped! Justice League had a hidden Thor reference, Taika Waititi points out! [PHOTO]

Warning: Take the following description with a grain of salt since most Reddit posts are based on speculation. Another warning: It could contain spoilers if you haven't watched Thor: Ragnarok yet.

Ready? Dive right in, then!

According to the description provided by the Reddit user, the trailer will feature Loki giving the tesseract to Thanos in order to save Thor's ship.

Thor, Hulk, and company, who were on their way to Earth in the post-credits of Ragnarok, take on the Black Order while their ship tries to flee.

The fight turns bad and as a result Thor is left dangling in space, only to be discovered by the Guardians.

This line reminds us of the Infinity War trailer shown at D23 and San Diego Comic Con.

Coming back to the Reddit post, the trailer apparently will also feature the collector's place raided and attacked by the Black Order. The Guardians fail to stop the attack and steal the reality gem. That's how Thanos gets his hands on the Infinity stone.

But Thanos still doesn't have the last stone — the soul stone, which is inside Heimdall. All the Avengers assemble to protect it, and that's how the film could kick-off.

While this does sound cool, it is important to note that the description is "leaked" by a Reddit user.

Meanwhile, although Marvel hasn't confirmed it, the editor of Furious Fanboys — Jeremy Conrad — claims the Infinity War trailer will release in December.

"Looks like the early December #InfinityWar trailer date is confirmed. There's a date being spread and I wouldn't commit to that exact date as that's hard to peg 100%. But it will likely be between the 1st and the 8th, [sic]" he posted on Twitter.

I’ve heard from multiple people about an Infinity War teaser in early December.



There’s a date being spread and I wouldn’t commit to that exact date as that’s hard to peg 100%. But it will likely be between the 1st and the 8th. — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) November 17, 2017

If everything plays out like it sounds like it is, we’re probably going to see teasers for both Jurassic World 2 and Infinity War in theaters with The Last Jedi (and online a week or two before). — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) November 17, 2017

Avengers: Infinity War releases in May 2018.