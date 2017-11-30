So it finally happened! Marvel and the Russo Brothers dropped the epic trailer of Avengers: Infinity War a few hours ago. As soon as the trailer dropped, the cast of the movie began taking to their individual social media handles to share the promo with followers and fans.

While most actors chose to merely inform their fans about the trailer release, actor Josh Brolin, who plays Thanos in the MCU movie, chose a quirky way to announce the film's trailer.

The mighty Titan addressed the trailer release announcement to his mother teasing the infinity stones. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo from the trailer featuring Thanos and two infinity stones in his possession. He wrote:

"Dear Mom. Hey, it's me, Than. So, I'm most likely coming home for Christmas but I have to finish this thing first. I think you'll be proud. Anyway, I just wanted to send you this quick shot of me to let you know I'm okay. I love you, and I'll see you as soon as I destroy...sorry...I mean, I'll see you when I've finished. Love you! Thanos. #alwayslookingout #familyiseverything #imaybeuglybutimloved #infinitywar #whoops #mom? [sic]"

Although the post got a lot of fan attention, it was Ryan Reynolds' comment which got fans talking. The Deadpool actor, who will be seen reprising the comic character in Deadpool 2 alongside Brolin, took a dig at the announcement.

Posting a hilarious comment, the actor wrote: "I'm absolutely disgusted right now. That's no way for Cable to talk."

This subtle reminder left fans confused about who they should be more excited about – Thanos or Cable -- the latter being the chief antagonist in Deadpool 2. "Between Thanos and Cable, I don't know which I'm more excited too see brought to life on screen!" a fan wrote.

"Wow first Cable from Deadpool 2 and now Thanos from the Avengers infinity war both for next year to come out, ur BADASS JB, [sic]" a follower commented.

So who are you looking forward to watching? Brolin as Thanos or Brolin as Cable? Well, we are going to be watching both!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on May 4, 2018, followed by Deadpool 2 on June 1, 2018.

If you haven't watched the trailer yet, check it out here: