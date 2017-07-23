After creating a storm on social media with their first trailer released at D23, Marvel is expected to create a roar at San Diego Comic Con 2017. With the help of Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok, the studio is set to battle it out with DCEU and Warner Bros' Justice League and Aquaman presentations.

Marvel is preparing to battle Justice League in November with Thor: Ragnarok, the studio's upcoming release. While the makers released the trailer a few weeks after Justice League's trailer hit online, the Thor 3 trailer garnered great response for its amazing comic timings and visual splendour.

Also read: Avengers: Infinity War photo LEAKED; features Spider-Man, Dr Strange and more

The Taika Waititi directorial is said to be different from the previous Thor movies in terms of storytelling. The Chris Hemsworth led movie will highlight the actor's comic timing while The Incredible Hulk and Doctor Strange join him in the journey.

Following the credit scenes featuring Thor and Doctor Strange, Marvel gave fans a sneak peek into their hilarious chemistry. The new trailer will shed more light on Hela, Goddess of Death. The film will lead to the epic Avenger reunion, Avengers: Infinity War.

The 2018 summer release features almost all the Avengers. It is also rumoured that a few new faces will be launched in the movie and the new superheroes will eventually feature in their solo movies. One of the superheroes expected to join the war is Captain Marvel.

In the first trailer launched at D23, fans attending saw how Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy meet. The cast of the movie present at the Disney event also dropped some interesting spoilers, including Doctor Strange and Spider-Man's bond in the movie, Thanos and his children, Hulk's plot line and more.

Read in detail: All spoilers revealed by Avengers: Infinity War's cast and director at D23

While a detailed summary of the trailer was not revealed, the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer will stun fans and pave way for numerous theories.

When is the trailer releasing: Both the trailers are expected to release on July 22

What time: 5.30 pm–7 pm

Where: Hall H, San Diego Comic-Con

Watch it online:

The Avengers

Marvel

Marvel Entertainment YouTube