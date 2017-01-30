Last week the news about Avengers Infinity War made headlines after the directors shared a picture of trailers lining the sets. This week, Marvel is in news for a different reason, thanks to Karen Gillan. The Marvel actress, who portrayed the role of Nebula, has just confirmed that she has been roped in for the two part sequel of next Avengers movie.

Also Read: Captain America: Civil War cast joins Black Panther as production of Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel begins

Sharing a picture of herself curled up in a flight next to a window, the actress confirmed the news through her Instagram. "Right that's me off! Blasting some Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark as I take off back to America! It's time to go to war. #infinitywar"her caption read.

Pom Klementieff has also confirmed that she will be part of Avengers: Infinity War as Mantis. The star also chose to share the news in an Instagram post. In the picture, Klementieff is sporting Avengers: Infinity War hat. She followed the post with a cover of an Avengers comic book which revealed the origins of her Mantis character.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Tom Holland will also join the cast of the movie. Other actors that have been confirmed include Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark/Iron Man).

Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel will also be part of the film. She confirmed at Comic-Con. Doctor Strange stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong will also return as Stephen Strange and Wong.

