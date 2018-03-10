While The Russo Brothers and Marvel head Kevin Feige are yet to confirm the complete cast, it looks like Infinity War could see the return of Agent Phil Coulson whose death served as the catalyst for the disparate Marvel superheroes to come together and save the New York City. Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson made a brief but memorable debut in 2008's Iron Man. The Captain America fanboy also appeared in Iron Man 2, Thor, and two short films before Tom Hiddleston's Loki brutally 'killed' him in 2012's The Avengers.

He was shockingly resurrected and played the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series. However, the miraculous return of Coulson remained unknown to the Avengers. Though Greg himself is not sure whether the Marvel superheroes will finally get to know about Coulson being alive, Marvel head of television Jeph Loeb more or less confirmed they would and said: "It's certainly something that will get resolved, and it may get resolved in a very surprising way."

Entertainment Weekly offers up a fun theory on how this could happen soon by mentioning that it could reveal in the post-credit scenes.

According to fan theories as mentioned in Fansided, this makes sense as, "Infinity War is almost guaranteed to have both a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene, so even if one of them needs to set something up for Avengers 4 or another MCU film, there's another scene potentially in play."

Moreover, in recent episodes of S.H.I.E.L.D., it has been revealed that Coulson is dying from reasons yet unknown.

Fansided mentions: "Agents of SHIELD looks more likely than ever to be canceled at the end of its current season, which would wrap up shortly after Infinity War hits theaters. Assuming Coulson survives the series finale and is still in the world-saving business, a post-credits scene could easily set up whatever his status quo is going forward while also filling in the Avengers at the same time."

Well, fans will have to stick around after Infinity War to find out the truth. Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Avengers: Infinity War will be released in theaters on April 27.