OH MY GOD! Did this just happen? With Avengers: Infinity Wars filming underway in full swing in Edinburg, Scotland, fans are thronging the filming venue to give the world a sneak peek inside the Avengers' sequel movie.

Also Read: The FIRST LOOK of Deadpool 2's Cable out!

New spoilers are also making way to the internet. A brand new spoiler will blow everyone's minds! According to new pictures shared on social media, Vision played by Paul Bettany and Scarlet Witch donned by Elizabeth Olsen sharing a kiss by a window in the Marvel movie.

Damn, we are excited about what the movie holds for them. But all we know now is that the characters were seen repeating the scene about nine to ten times before it got approved by the director, E News reports.

Eyewitnesses claim that the romantic scene begins with Vision opening the window curtains followed by Scarlet Witch joining him. The scene concludes with them getting very close and finally kissing.

This was bound to happen sooner or later as the couple's romantic tension was evident since the entry of Vision's character in the Avengers movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron. Things got intense in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Can Marvel give us an update on Black Widow and The Incredible Hulk's relationship as well? Can you please bring them together as well in the Avengers sequel!

Coming back to the Vision and Scarlet, the new spoilers come days after a footage showing Elizabeth Olsen and her stunt double in an explosive scene hit the internet. In the footage as well, we can see that Scarlet is defending Vision from an attack caused by Thanos' Black Order.

The Avengers: Infinity War is set to release on May 4, 2018, a year after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. The film will take off from the conclusion of GotG Vol 2 and Thor: Ragnarok releasing in November.

The Avengers sequel will watch Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), The Collector (Benicio Del Toro), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Wong (Benedict Wong) come together for an epic battle.