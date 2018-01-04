With four months to go for May 4, fans are trying everything to deconstruct the sole Avengers: Infinity War trailer released a little over a month ago. Numerous theories have been revolving around the shots featured in the promo.

Adding to the long list of theories is an interesting take on the floating iron ring seen in the trailer. Fans would remember that when the promo hints at Spider-Man's spidey sense, the camera focuses on Tom Holland's Peter Parker and cuts to show a huge ring floating in the air.

While the Russo Brothers or the cast haven't addressed the shot, a fan seems to have figured out exactly where the scene takes place. With the help of Google Maps, Imgur user jester651 claims the ring is floating above the Greenwich Village.

Further, he explains exactly where in Greenwich Village the ring is floating.

He writes: "As he (Peter) crosses the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge from Manhattan to Queens, he looks Southwest, past Avengers Tower and sees the Ring hovering (descending?) over Greenwich Village... [sic]"

He shares a Street View image of the location from Peter's point of view to explain that the ring is crossing over the Queensboro Bridge.

The trailer also shows a landscape from below the ring which has helped the Marvel fan narrow down the location.

"This ring looks to be hovering roughly above the intersection of West 4th Street and W 10th Street. Almost the exact center of Greenwich Village in South NYC [sic]," the user explains. He adds that while the trailer makes a few fans think Tony is looking at the ring as well, the Marvel character might not be looking in the same direction as Peter.

He writes: "Using Google street view I found the scene above where Tony, Wong, Steven and Bruce are standing in the Street. This location in NYC is roughly a half block Northwest of 177A Bleecker Street (Sanctum Sanctorum) Tony is looking Southeast, past the front door of the Sanctum."

In the trailer, the four characters are seen in the Sanctum and are also standing in a wrecked street later on. While the scene shows Robert Downing Jr's Tony Stark taking off his glasses and looking into the sky, jester651 says Tony is not looking at the floating ring in the scene.

"Tony takes off his glasses as he looks in the direction of the Williamsburg Bridge. This Bridge connects Manhattan and Brooklyn," he explains. While his explanation is interesting, there is no telling if the Russo Brothers followed the same geographical accuracy in the movie.

Fans will have to wait until May 4 for Avengers: Infinity War to release to know if the fan theory is indeed true.