The Russo Brothers are on fire. Just recently, Joe Russo teased that Thanos will be the Darth Vader of this generation and said that Avengers: Infinity War is the mighty Titan's movie.

Now, the duo addressed the famous flashback rumours in the movie. The rumours erupted after numerous behind-the-scene pictures leaked online and several fans concluded that the shots were part of flashback sequences.

Instead of clarifying, Joe and Anthony Russo fueled these rumours. Talking to MTV's Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, the host slyly asked the directors their opinion about the flashbacks.

As reported by Comicbook.com, this is what they said:

Anthony Russo: "Oh you know, big fan of the technique."

Joe Russo: "Back to the Future..."

Anthony Russo: "Yeah, Back to the Future..."

Joe Russo: "Look, it's interesting because yes there are photos that always leak, and then there's lots of conjecture about what those photos mean. Certainly there is a five-minute sequence in 'Civil War' around a piece of technology that was laid in for a very specific reason. So if you go back and look at that film, you may get a hint as to a direction."

For fans who aren't sure about the Civil War reference, the puzzling tease is a reference to the Binary Augmented Retro-Framing technology used by Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War.

The memory projection system helps Tony replay the last time he saw his parents. The sequence featured a younger looking Robert Downey Jr. with the help of CGI.

Going by the tease, fans will remember that the BARF technology was spotted on the set of Avengers 4. Considering the tease, the technology could play a vital role in setting up the past.

According to Comicbook.com, a few theories also suggest that Tony Stark might be so badly hurt after a few superheroes die that his BARF tech is the sole way to reach out to him in Avenger 4.

While these are merely theories, fans will have to wait and watch to see how the plot unfolds.

Several flashback scenes have been speculated based on pictures that have leaked online. A few include Captain America revisiting his past; Thor, Loki, Hulk and Iron Man revisiting the first Avengers movie. A recent leak also featured Chris Evans donning the Captain America suit from the previous Avengers movie.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on May 4 and Avengers 4 releases in May, 2019.