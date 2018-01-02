At the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Marvel fans were introduced to the new Spider-Man suit which Peter Parker would eventually use in Avengers: Infinity War. While Tony Stark teased the new costume, a new LEGO leak has revealed more information about the iron Spider-Man suit.

According to a YouTube video from Agoodfella Minifigs, a new LEGO leak might have just revealed Iron Spider Arms that could be seen in Infinity War, Comicbook.com reports.

The video host explains that he managed to get his hands on some of the mini-figures from the Avengers LEGO collections. Apart from the Spider-Man miniature, he also had the Black Widow, Captain America, Proxima Midnight, and a new bigfig model of Thanos.

According to the video, the LEGO toy version features a new attachment that could be seen in the movie. The new fig is called the Spider-Man "Iron Spider" and bared similarities to the new suit introduced at the end of Homecoming.

Reviewing the new fig, the LEGO version of Spider-Man's costume has additional accessories: golden spider limbs protruding from the back of the costume. Earlier versions of Spider-Man figures have featured mechanical arms.

Apart from Spider-Man, the LEGO leaks have hinted the possible plot line of the movie as well and hint numerous battles in the Marvel movie. As reported by Screen Rant, website The Brick Fan revealed that the film could possibly end with the Avengers, divided into groups, heading into an epic battle that could also form the opening of Avengers 4.

The description of six LEGO boxes reveals that Captain America and Black Widow are fighting Outriders in Wakanda; Thor and the Guardians try to find replacement for Mjolnir; Black Panther and Shiri are set out to protect Vision from Corvius Glade; Bruce Banner and Falcon set out to fight Proxima Midnight; Iron Man and the Guardians team up to take down Thanos and Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Iron Man unite to fight Black Order.

Through the leak, it also hinted that Thor will now fight with an ax-thunderbolt in Infinity War. In the comics, Inverse points out, Thor's Axe Hammer is enhanced with the help of Tony Stark. However, it is not necessary for the storyline to get carried into the MCU.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on May 4.