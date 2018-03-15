Oh come on Marvel, give us the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer already! Fans are blowing up the internet demanding the producers, director Russo Brothers and the cast for the new trailer. A few days ago, the producers replied to a fan's demand by asking him and others to be patient.

But that has not deterred the fans from desiring to get a promo of the most anticipated movie of the year. Eventually, The Russo Brothers had to take matters into their own hands and posted a cryptic message on Instagram hinting about the trailer. The message looked more like a dig as the picture they posted read: Give Trailer Infinity.

The picture was shared without a caption and fans did not take any time to decode that the directors are hinting at the new trailer and began asking them for trailer date. Joining the fans, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland also asked the directors when the new trailer will drop.

Holland's comment read: "when when when???" You would hope that the directors would spill the beans, at least to the movie's cast. But no! The director brothers echoed the lines on the picture and said, "Tom Holland, Give Infinity Trailer."

They are a hard nut to crack!

With a little over a month left for the film's release, fans have only one trailer from the movie. The first Avengers: Infinity War trailer was released in November which blew everyone's mind. It was released a few days after Thor: Ragnarok blew up the box office.

It was safe to assume that the Infinity War updates would be pushed back until the release of Black Panther. The film released, is still going strong at the box office.

As for Infinity War, the first trailer recently zoomed past 150 million views on YouTube. If the trailer is creating records, imagine what benchmarks would Avengers: Infinity War will make!

Only time can tell. Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27. Tickets go on sale this weekend in the US.